CoP Griffith needs help

THE EDITOR: In my opinion, unless the Government offers the Commissioner of Police some assistant in the fight against serious crimes, particular the daily murder rate, for instance restoring the death penalty, then the days of CoP Gary Griffith are numbered.

What is happening now is more or less a repeat of what occurred here decades ago under the then commissioner, the late Randolph Burroughs.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail