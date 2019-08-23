Cocorite man gunned down in bedroom

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old Cocorite man who was killed in his bedroom earlier this morning.

Police said Emmanuel Harrison, was at his Upper Ratchet Hill, Waterhole, home at around 2.20 am when he was shot several times by gunmen as he lay in his bed.

Police were called in and members of the Cocorite emergency response patrol and homicide investigators went to the scene with a doctor who declared Harrison dead.