China donates 200 motorcycles to police

TT police received 200 motorcycles from the People's Republic of China.

THE People’s Republic of China has handed over 200 motorcycles to the TT government for use by the police in the fight against crime.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the Police Academy, St James on August 21, when the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith accepted the new motorcycles from Chinese Ambassador Song Yumin.

Dr Rowley said the Government is outfitting the police with the best possible tools and equipment to do its job. In return, he said, the best performance is expected in ensuring the safety and security of the nation. He also urged proper management of the new fleet, to ensure its efficiency and upkeep.

Young said the new fleet will allow for greater police visibility and thus serve as a deterrent to crime and criminality.

Yumin said the donation highlights the bilateral defence and law-enforcement co-operation between TT and China and represents ongoing partnerships which will benefit both countries.

Griffith said the motorcycles will be strategically deployed across Trinidad and Tobago and said they will be maintained by well-trained officers.

Fifteen police officers were trained in China in the use of the motorcycles, which have GPS and video recording technology.

Citizens are asked to like and follow the police via their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for the latest news and information on matters of interest to the public. Griffith said these are the key link between proper communications and providing an immediate response to distress calls from members of the public.