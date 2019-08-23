Car found 15 years after being stolen

BESSON Street police found a silver Nissan B14 car in the Western Division this morning, 15 years after it was reported stolen.

Police mounted a roadblock between 5 am and 9 am along the Eastern Main Road, near the Success Laventille Secondary School.

When they stopped the car, two of the three men inside ran away and escaped. Police caught a 21-year-old man who also tried to escape.

Police said the car was reported stolen by its owner in 2004.

Western Division Police and the Stolen Vehicles Squad are continuing enquiries.

During the exercise, a 28-year-old Picton man was also held for the possession of marijuana.