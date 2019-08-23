Businesses doing what they want

THE EDITOR: When will customers in TT stand up against the injustices being meted out to them? There are other means by which legitimate concerns can be addressed.

Why are we so lackadaisical to the issues facing us, or is that we don’t care? Businesses are doing whatever they please and it seems the regulatory agencies are not able to enforce the rules and regulations that would protect customers.

These businesses choose what they will offer you, they set their price, they tell you when to pay, and if you’re a day late you are liable to a late-fee charge. However, when there’s a breakdown there is a 48-hour period before customers are entitled to a rebate.

Changes are made to products on offer yet no adjustment is made to the price. But when a replacement is made, it comes with an additional charge.

The businesses claim to be fast, loud, bold, strong and big. Seems like no one can tell them what to do. No wonder the country is where it is today.

URANUS MC FARLANE

via e-mail