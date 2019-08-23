Brothers on trial for hitting in-law with radiator, mop handle

THE police began prosecuting two brothers on Wednesday in the San Fernando magistrates' court, charged with hitting their brother-in-law with a radiator and a mop handle.

A radiator is the mechanical part of a vehicle responsible for cooling the engine.

Danraj Mohess, 31, and his brother Satish, 19, are before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor charged with wounding Dillon Parboo with intent at their home, Congo Village, Ramai Trace, Debe, South Trinidad.

The incident allegedly stemmed from an argument on December 8. Parboo was struck on the head with the radiator and mop handle.

He sought treatment at San Fernando General Hospital. On Wednesday, the court prosecutor led evidence from Cpl Haitool of the Barrackpore Police Station on two oral statements allegedly given by the Mohess brothers.

He also told the court about taking possession of the radiator and mop handle.

Connor is conducting a preliminary inquiry to determine whether a prima-facie case can be made out to commit the brothers to stand trial before a judge and jury.

Haitool also referred to notes made in a station diary based on an interview he conducted with the brothers. They are represented by attorney Annalee Girwar.

Seedan asked Connor to issue summonses for witnesses Maria Mohess, PCs Khan, Goolcharan and Cpl Ali.

The magistrate adjourned the hearing to October 9.