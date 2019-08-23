Arouca maxi driver, passengers robbed

AN Arouca maxi taxi driver and all his passengers were robbed on Wednesday night.

Police said the driver was plying his maxi for hire near the Second Crossing Hardware in Arouca at around 8.15 pm when a passenger rang the bell and asked to be let out.

As he was getting out of the maxi, the man pulled out a gun and told the driver to drive into an alley, where two other bandits got in and robbed the driver and all the passengers before running away along Manan Street.

Police said the driver then drove to the Arouca Police Station and made a report.