82 graduate Tobago business camp

Joel Jack

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Eighty-two students have graduated following a two-week business camp hosted by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Finance and the Economy geared at building entrepreneurial minds among the Tobago youth.

The camp, You-Biz, was hosted by Division’s Financial Literacy Secretariat in conjunction with the Unit Trust Corporation and Eco Industrial Development Company of Tobago (EIDCOT) at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough. The graduates were presented with certificates of participation. Addressing graduates on Tuesday at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Financial Literacy Secretariat Programme Co-ordinator Afeisha Melville-McKain said, over the two-week period, participants learnt the entrepreneurial mindset, registering a business, positive risk taking, the art of selling, planning for success, managing cash, getting finance, presentation skills, as well as team building and interpersonal relations.

“With the guidance of a dynamic team of facilitators and support from some of Tobago’s young and successful businessmen and women, the camp was able to provide practical, financial and business training to 82 teens between the ages of 13-17 years old.”

Melville-McKain encouraged the youngsters to continue to participate in similar programmes that could positively impact and influence their lives, while continuing to pursue such opportunities that would add to their professional and personal growth.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of the division Joel Jack said his division remained committed to financial education and entrepreneurship especially among Tobago’s young adults. First conceptualised in 2018, Jack said the you-biz summer camp was created to provide an educational, interactive and fun-filled environment that would promote improved financial decision making and the business acumen among young adults.

“As a Division, we hold the view that financial education is a critical life skill which can create positive social contents, enhance employability and assist in the financial employment of our youths.

“This is an important component in the range of programmes hosted by the Division of Finance and the economy and other divisions of the Assembly as we seek to prepare Tobago’s young adults to assume the mantle of responsibility and, as well, to embrace the financial responsibilities and opportunities that currently abound and that would emerge in the future.”

Jack added that the camp was used as a “creative sandbox to train and empower young adults to hone their entrepreneurial skills as we nurture future business leaders.”

He said the THA was committed to dealing with youth unemployment and underemployment by funding business start-up and novel business ideas.