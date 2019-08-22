Valencia car chase ends in crash, shotgun found

A 29-year-old man is in custody after he tried to escape the police who stopped his car in Valencia earlier this morning.

Eastern Division police were doing road exercises at around 12.40 am when they stopped a man driving a Mitsubishi Lancer to search his car.

The man drove off, resulting in a chase along the Valencia Old Road, which ended with him crashing into a light pole. His right elbow was injured.

On searching the car police found a home-made shotgun. The man who is from Patna, Couva Road, was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

Three people were also held for marijuana possession.