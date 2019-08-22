Tunapuna coconut vendor shot dead in car wash

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 45-year-old Tunapuna man at a car wash along Chatham Lodge Road, this morning.

Police said Anil Basdeo was at the car wash at around 8 am when he was shot several times by gunmen.

On checking, residents saw Basdeo bleeding and called the police.

Members of the Tunapuna CID went to the scene with a doctor, who declared Basdeo dead at the scene.

More as this becomes available.