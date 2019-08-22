TT teams handed huge defeats at Youth Water Polo

TT's Yannick Robertson has a shot at goal with Argentina's Tomas Tilatti at full stretch, during a recent game in the UANA Waterpolo Youth Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. PHOTO BY ALLAN CRANE/CA-IMAGES

YANNICK QUINTAL

TT had another miserable day at the UANA Youth Water Polo Championships yesterday, at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, with both boys and girls teams suffering huge defeats.

The TT girls lost 24-3 to Argentina in the first quarterfinal game.

From the start, TT were on the back foot and did not score until midway through the third quarter.

Tiffany Green (two) and Tahirah Beepat were on the scoresheet for TT.

The TT boys team were clearly not in the same class as the United States as they were easily washed away 21-4.

TT started off well considering the competition they faced by only being down 8-3 in the first period. As soon as the second period started the Americans didn’t give them a chance. At the end of the half, the scoreboard read 15-3.

The US dropped their intensity in the second half, as they maintained their commanding lead.

Yannick Robertson scored two goals for TTO, while Nicholai Yorke and Nathan Hinds each scored one.

Today, the TT girls will play Peru, from 9 am, in the fifth-place match, and the TT boys will play their final preliminary match against the Bahamas at 1 pm.

Other Scores –

Girls: Brazil defeated Peru 22-6

Boys: Bahamas defeated Peru 14-11; Argentina defeated Canada 7-4; Brazil defeated Colombia 17-8.