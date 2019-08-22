Toco man kills intruder, wounds another

Police are investigating the death of one man and the chopping of another who allegedly trespassed onto the property of a 36-year-old Toco man last night.

Police said the man was at his Basin Road, San Souci, Toco, home at around 11.30 pm when two men entered his yard and threw stones and bottles at his home.

The man told police he crawled out of a window and confronted both men with a cutlass, chopping them several times. One man's wrist was chopped during the attack, while the other was chopped on the head.

Police were called in and took the wounded men to the Sangre Grande Hospital where the man whose wrist was chopped was declared dead on arrival. The other is still being treated.