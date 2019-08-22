Taxi strike in San Fernando

TAXI drivers in San Fernando are protesting the decision by the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) to temporarily relocate the Port of Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands.

The stands will be relocated on a one-month trial period from August 26, to King's Wharf between 6 am and 5.30 pm Mondays to Sundays.

Drivers are parked at the current stand on Library corner and are refusing to work. Some have been here from as early as 6 am.

One driver said, "If the mayor want to put us down there, it come like he killing off taxi work. We really come here to prove we have something to say. We do not want to go down there."

He continued, "We trying, we really trying but the mayor just decide he don't want to hear us."

One driver who decided to work today was called "a traitor" by his peers.

President of the Port of Spain Taxi Drivers Association Kenneth Williams told Newsday the group is awaiting a phone call from San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.

More on this as information becomes available.