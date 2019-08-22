Relatives of shooting victim in Maracas: Why kill my child?

Stock photo

RELATIVES OF 30-year-old Andy Ragoobir are baffled as to why he was shot dead on Wednesday night.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in St James said he had just finished playing a football game and was sitting on a bench when at about 8.20 pm gunmen walked up to him and shot him several times.

"We were at home and all we heard were the gunshots," said one relative. "We decided to run down the road but by the time we got out of the house we heard he was on the ground."

Neighbours picked him up and rushed him to Medical Associates but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Relatives said he was a quiet and humble person. He was a taxi driver who plied his vehicle for on-call jobs.

"If someone threatened him he would never say. But if you asked him for a drop down the road he would give it to you. He would do anything for people in need."

They said people in the area are also remaining quiet about the shooting.

"Who see, see, and they not saying anything," Relatives said. "I don't know why they did this to him."