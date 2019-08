Police seize pistol, ammo in East PoS

A Glock 17 pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition were found and confiscated during a police exercise along Duncan Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) members patrolling Nelson and Duncan Streets, Port of Spain last night found a pistol and ammunition in a shed.

Police said at around 10.15 pm they were told a man had been seen putting a gun in a pile of galvanize sheets in a shed on Duncan Street.

They found a Glock 17 pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.