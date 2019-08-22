PCU’S south office takes the spotlight Introducing new reporting standards

June Martinussen-Greene

June Martinussen-Greene, manager of the San Fernando branch of the Police Credit Union (PCU), is a relative newcomer to the PCU family but brings with her a sense of community as a proud daughter of San Fernando and over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is also particularly and incredibly adept at Microsoft Excel – so much so that one of the first things she did in her new role was to implement a PCU-wide reporting platform using the programme in a way that few organisations ever think to do.

Sitting at the PCU’s south office, the screen on her desk reflects an intricately designed and colourful Excel document, which is now being used at the managerial level across the organisation to measure targets against performance. "I immediately got to work on several projects here, including this one which helps to give us a reporting snapshot of how well we are performing as a financial institution," she pointed out. "I've also had a love for numbers. Excel was self-taught; most people don't realise just how powerful it is as a programme and seldom scratch the surface as to what it can do." Her role at the San Fernando office may seem to be primarily based on the numbers as she oversees loan approvals and manages the cash flow at the branch, but for Martinussen-Greene, the more important work at a credit union is on a more personal level. "There is a very warm culture within our organisation. Not just in the way that I was welcomed at this office, but also in the way we interact with our members. While each branch of the PCU has its own unique traits, what you find here is a very homely atmosphere. Members are like extended members of our credit union family – they come in and sit, watch some TV while having a coffee or tea and we tend to their needs as we would with our own family," she emphasised. "I am a firm believer that the customer experience must always be first class, and we maintain a policy that all members' business will be attended to as soon as possible in every instance," she added.

A holder of a Henley MBA in project management, her speciality is that of delinquency management, particularly vital today. "South Trinidad has been walloped by the fall in oil prices and the closure of major companies and retrenchment of hundreds of workers in different industries. Our role is to ensure that our members can continue to be successful by adapting to these changes but also to see that they grow through all the adversity," she said. "We always try to help – with a greater level of understanding. As one of the strongest financial institutions locally, we are the first choice for our members and their families because of the high level and unique delivery of service and the products that we offer," she added.

Martinussen-Greene is also one of three directors of Cluny Eucharistic Centre, one of the largest prayer groups in the country where she does a great deal of pro bono work, especially with youths. "I believe that you don't need to be rewarded for helping people – that reward comes back to you from God. We do our best to get involved and stay involved in the lives of young people in the community and to work with them to stay away from the bad influences that are out there," she highlighted. On a practical level, she is a very hands-on member of the centre. "Every year we hold a youth rally, hosts shows and camps with a theme in mind and basically keep young people engaged in a more positive way of life," she explained. "Over the years I have had to face and overcome extreme personal suffering myself, so I aim to treat everyone with dignity and respect; because everyone has their own story to tell and everyone is blessed with something to offer. Suffering must make you more compassionate towards helping other people – not angry, and we need to recall that during our own trials," she noted. Mother of two sons with one grand-daughter, she also observed, "If you think you love your children wait until you have a grandchild! You won't believe that your heart could love any more until you do."

In her own time, she also is a strong advocate for being a complete individual, that is, for maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul. "If you won't take care of yourself, who would do it for you?" she asked rhetorically. Martinussen-Greene has exercised all her life – from weight training to long-distance running too. Her belief, which she shares openly, is a light-hearted one with a strong takeaway message – that none of us will be getting out of here alive so that we must live a life in which we kind to our fellow man and one that is pleasing to the Creator as well.