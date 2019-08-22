Pastor gets bail charged with nine sexual offences

THE pastor who allegedly had sex with a 21-year-old man at the building used as a centre where he “counsels and offers psychosocial support” to people has been granted $75,000 surety bail.

Christopher Pereira, 33, reappeared before Chaguanas magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally charged with eight counts of buggery and one count of serious indecency. Pereira, who is the head of the ISM Ministries based in Valencia, first appeared on the charges on Monday and was remanded in police custody to today.

Cpl Lezama of Chaguanas CID laid the charges and Sgt Kashmir Rosan prosecuted.The alleged victim was at the hearing. Pereira’s attorney Darryl Douglas told the court that his client lives at the centre in Chaguanas and “as part of his pastoral work, he counsels and offers psychosocial support.

His income is based solely on “donations and goodwill” from people.

The charges allegedly happened on dates between April and June. As conditions to the bail, the magistrate ordered that the accused have no contact and keep at least 100 metres away from the alleged victim and report to the Chaguanas Police Station on Mondays and Thursdays between 6 am and 8 pm. He is also to surrender his passport or any travel documents.

The last condition is that the pastor is allowed to have access or have provisions made to the victim’s address to retrieve his personal items. This is to be done in the presence of two police officers tomorrow between 6 am and 12 noon. He is to reappear on September 19.