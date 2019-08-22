Pan parade in Laventille

Getting into the music with Desperadoes.

Once again thousands of people took to the Eastern Main Road in Success Village, Laventille, to enjoy the sound of the national instrument.

The 21st edition of the Laventille Steelband Festival Foundation street parade came off on Saturday evening without any major incidents, with the police reporting one vehicle was stolen sometime afterwards.

Over 20 steel orchestras paraded and played pan through Laventille for about six hours. The bands came from far and wide to participate in the annual event, which was integrated into Carifesta XIV.

One outstanding aspect the event was the age of the players, among the bands of 20-plus members the majority were teenagers, some even younger.

The young players in Pandemonium showed off their skills and discipline with an energy which caught the massive crowd off guard. They played Ella Andall’s Missing Generation. Another band which had Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore dancing was Laventille Serenaders with its performance of Marc Anthony’s Vivir Mi Vida.

The organisers had Sapophonics Ensemble stationed opposite the VIP area to fill in during the break in the bands so there was continuous music.

At about 9 pm Republic Bank Exodus caused a stir with their rhythm and energy as they performed Rhythm of A People. Rain sent patrons running for cover at about 9.45 pm, but that was short-lived as Cordettes came with Sweet Soca Man and Tell Me Why. They were followed by Melodians with a medley of soca songs as well as Vivir Mi Vida.

Panorama champions BPTT Renegades performed their winning song Hooking Meh along with a Kitchener medley that had people jumping.

Once again the rain threatened but could not stop people from enjoying Desperadoes and their Iron Love.