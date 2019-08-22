Paddington: C’bean film needs space to be screened regularly

Bruce Paddington Photo: Mark Lyndersay

TT Film Festival (TTFF) founder and outgoing head Bruce Paddington said Caribbean film needs an independent space where it can be screened on an ongoing basis.

He was speaking on Wednesday night at the premiere of the feature film Queen of Soca at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, as part of the TTFF 2019 Carifesta edition.

He recalled going to this country's first cinema, the London Electric Cinema in Woodbrook, and said in the 1970s TT had more than 70 standalone cinemas. He said now the country has multiplexes, while former cinemas like Deluxe, Strand and Globe stand forlorn and filmmakers have to wait for a film festival to have their movies shown.

"Something is not right here."

Paddington said some local films have done very well, including I Am Santana and Green Days by the River. Multiplexes will show local films, he said, but only if their audience numbers are high. However, once audience numbers are too low, "You are out."

"Most people in the Caribbean have never seen a Caribbean film or local film. What about niche or artistic films? We need a space, an independent space, where Caribbean films can be screened on an ongoing basis."

He added that after 14 years the TTFF still needs a home.