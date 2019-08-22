Newsday gives fans chance to attend CPL

NEWSDAY will again be a part of the Biggest Party in Sport, as fans will have the chance to win tickets for 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 matches or Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) t-shirts.

Through the Fantastic Cricket Promotion people can call Radio 90.5 FM, Power 102 FM, Isaac Radio 98, Lime 101 FM, U97.5 FM or 103.1 FM and answer simple questions about the CPL. The promotion is approved by the National Lotteries Control Board and TKR.

This year's tournament will be held from September 4-October 12 with TKR playing three matches at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair to start the tournament. TKR will open the tournament against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 4 at 7 pm, before playing Jamaica Tallawahs on September 6 at 8 pm. TKR will then face St Lucia Zouks on September 8 at noon.