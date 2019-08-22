New CAL Kingston-Grand Cayman route starts in October

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

State carrier Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) will fly non-stop between Kingston and Grand Cayman, starting from October 29. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

CAL CEO said in a release Wednesday that the new Grand Cayman route is a welcome addition to the airline's schedule "as we continue our mission to connect the Caribbean." "Jamaica and Grand Cayman have always enjoyed a very close connection and this addition of 300 seats per week

into either market will strengthen this relationship, and we are working closely with our valued stakeholders in Grand Cayman and Kingston to ensure the route is a success.”

Grand Cayman is the largest of the three Cayman Islands with an area of 122.23 km² and a population of around 65,813. Tourism accounts for about 70 per cent of GDP, with tourist arrivals exceeding 2 million. Flights for this new route are available for sale at CAL ticket offices, www.caribbean-airlines.com and the CAL mobile app.