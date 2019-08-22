Laventille teen missing

Relatives of 18-year-old Venola Baptiste, a dancer with the Reflex Performing Arts group, are pleading with the public to help find her.

In an interview with Newsday yesterday, Venola’s father Vernon Baptiste, 64, said he last saw his daughter last Tuesday morning at their Eastern Quarry Road, Laventille home.

Baptiste said he was getting ready for a doctor's appointment and spoke to his daughter before he left home.

He said Venola was in “good spirit” when they had a conversation on Tuesday morning and nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary.

“It was a fair day. I told her I was not sure what would have happened when I got to the doctor and she assured things will be okay. She told me she had nothing planned for the day and would be home.”

Baptiste said he was admitted to a hospital and did not go home on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I got home on Thursday around 8 pm but I did not see her. I told myself she may have stayed at her mother’s house and did not pay it any attention. But that was not the case.”

Baptiste said on Friday morning he called another daughter who lives with her mother, and was told they put her in a car.

He said on numerous occasion he tried calling Venola’s cell phone but all the calls went to her voice mail.

“I just want to know she is okay...I just want to know Venola is safe.”

He reported her missing at the Besson Street police station.

Baptiste said anyone with information can contact him at 783-8991/ 325-8197 or call the police.