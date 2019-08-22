Govt removes Espinet

Wilfred Espinet

WILFRED Espinet has been removed as chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), Heritage Petroleum and Petrotrin.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Energy Minister Franklin Khan made this disclosure at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Thursday, as they announced changes to the board of TPHL and its subsidary companies – Heritage, Petrotrin, Paria Fuel Trading Company and Guaracara Refining.

Attorney Michael Quamina replaces Espinet as chairman of TPHL, Heritage and Petrotrin.

Quamina has been the Prime Minister's lawyer in several matters.

Imbert praised Espinet for the job he did to transform the former Petrotrin into entities which can be profitable, saying few people could do the job that Espinet did.

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Newman George will assume chairmanship of Paria and Guaracara. Imbert explained that George is in his final term as HDC chairman and will make a seamless transition to his new roles at year's end.

With Petrotrin's successor companies moving into an operational phase, Imbert said Government felt it important that people with expertise in these matters take charge at these companies.

He also disclosed that a permanent replacement CEO will be found for current Heritage CEO Mike Wiley, who is being treated for cancer in the US. Given the importance of Heritage to the economy, Imbert said, Government did not think it wise for its affairs to be run by an interim committee while Wiley recovers.