Fun and games at Youth Village

Local poets Derron Sandy and Idrees Saleem listen to improvised lines of poetry from Jarel Bartholemew of Presentation College, Grenada.

RHIANNA MCKENZIE

CARIFESTA’S Youth Village at Bishop Anstey High School in Port of Spain was bursting with youthful energy and enthusiasm on Tuesday, with students from all over the country taking time out of their busy JAVA (July/August vacation) schedule to meet and mingle with students from their regional neighbours.

Children arrived by the busloads to see what Carifesta had to offer, which included a haunted house, regional treats like the famous Jamaican patty, performances, and 12-year-old Point Fortin author of Tale of Why Crabs Come Out on Full Moon, Elijah Williams.

Although the day was all about fun and games, there were pockets of education, cleverly disguised as entertainment.

One such platform was held by local spoken-word favourites Derron Sandy and Idrees Saleem, who seemed happy to pass their passion for the spoken word to the next generation during the Art for Health-Spoken Word segment of the afternoon.

Students from Presentation College, Grenada were enthralled and had a blast putting their literature skills to the test as Sandy and Saleem engaged the gathering of young men with their wordplay, bringing them to the edge of their seats with interest and enthusiasm to participate, as they were required to build their own poetic similes and metaphors. The future poets of Grenada were more than happy to oblige and came up with clever lines to impress their hosts.