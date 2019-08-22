Defence Force return to top spot

Defence Force’s goalkeeper Aaron Enill makes a save from La Horquetta’s Ross Russell Jr. during the Ascension Invitational Tournament match, at Phase 2 La Horquetta Grounds, La Horquetta, on Saturday.

NARISSA FRASER and JOEL BAILEY

DEFENCE FORCE returned to the top spot in the Division One of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, with a 2-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh yesterday in a rescheduled match, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Jodel Brown put Jabloteh ahead in the 28th minute but Aaron Lester knotted the scores in the 55th, and national defender Curtis Gonzales netted the winner in the 82nd.

Morvant Caledonia AIA earned their fifth consecutive win over the weekend, after defeating Police FC 1-0 on Saturday in Division One.

Defence Force have a tally of 16 points, one more than Caledonia.

Also on Saturday, Defence Force drew 0-0 in their match against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who made their league debut last week. Also, in Division One fixtures, Club Sando FC lost 1-0 to Guaya United FC.

Police FC’s Division Two squad did not face defeat like their Division One counterparts, winning their match against Erin FC 2-0.

Marabella Family Crisis Centre tasted defeat once again after their sixth loss as Moruga FC defeated them 5-1.

Deportivo Point Fortin drew 2-2 with UTT, denying the San Fernando Giants a huge chance to top the Division Two table. The Giants defeated Club Sando Uprising Youths 2-0, at the Guapo Recreational Ground, in Point Fortin, to maintain their unbeaten run. In a post-match interview, Giants’ head coach Brian Williams told Newsday, “Tactically, I must compliment my team. I think the boys are performing well and I hope we maintain that throughout the season. One of our key objectives is to stay unbeaten for as long as we could, and in the end to win the league.”

Both Deportivo Point Fortin and the Giants have 16 points, but an 11-goal difference separates them as Deportivo have 28 goals, and the Giants—17.

On Sunday, San Juan Jabloteh faced Prison Service FC, winning 2-1 and Cunupia FC drew 1-1 with Queen’s Park in the Division One fixtures.

In Division Two action, Bethel United FC defeated RSSR FC 3-1 and Petit Valley/Diego Martin FC won their game against Harlem Strikers 2-1.

STANDINGS

Division One

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Defence Force*6*5*1*0*14*2*16

Morvant Caledonia*5*5*0*0*12*5*15

Cunupia FC*6*3*1*2*11*8*10

Club Sando FC*6*3*0*3*11*8*9

San Juan Jabloteh*5*3*0*2*9*7*9

FC Santa Rosa*5*2*1*2*9*11*7

Police FC (P/League)*5*2*0*3*12*7*6

Guaya United*5*2*0*3*4*6*6

La Horquetta Rangers*2*1*1*0*10*2*4

Queen’s Park*5*0*3*2*6*12*3

Matura ReUnited*5*0*1*4*4*25*1

Prison Service*5*0*0*5*5*14*0

Division Two

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Deportivo P/Fortin*6*5*1*0*32*4*16

San Fernando Giants*6*5*1*0*18*1*16

UTT*6*3*3*0*16*8*12

Police FC (S/League)*6*4*0*2*6*8*12

Moruga FC*6*3*1*2*11*6*10

Bethel United*6*2*2*2*7*8*8

RSSR FC*6*2*1*3*5*5*7

P Valley/DM United*6*2*1*3*6*9*7

Club Sando U Youths*6*1*2*3*8*14*5

Erin FC*6*1*1*4*7*17*4

Harlem Strikers*6*1*1*4*5*19*4

Marabella Family CC*6*0*0*6*4*26*0