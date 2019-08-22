bmobile fosters ICT Innovation with Business Technology Award

Siobhan Thompson, TSTT's Enterprise Marketing Manager presents WiPay's Aldwyn Wayne (right) and Christian Hadeed with the 2018 bmobile Business Technology Award.

Communications solutions provider, bmobile, is again sponsoring the Business Technology Award for this year’s Champions of Business in an ongoing drive to encourage ICT innovation by local companies that wish to become globally competitive.

This is in keeping with the company’s vision of enabling Trinidad and Tobago to become “a spawning ground for new and innovative products and services,” said TSTT’s General Manager Enterprise Services, Ian Galt.

But small and medium-sized companies that wish to succeed in launching new and innovative products into the global marketplace must use technology as their springboard. “ICT is the great equalizer. We have been privy to witness smaller companies maximise their potential to compete and dare I say – completely disrupt established business models. Technology has levelled the playing field and it has also allowed businesses, particularly SMEs to scale their operations exponentially – at minimal cost,” stated Galt. Each year, a significant number of new businesses that enter the economy are either technology driven or technology supported.

In keeping with this focus, the bmobile Business Technology Award recognises a technology based company or an individual who has created or provided innovative technological solutions for new or existing market needs. He highlighted that last year’s winner of the inaugural Business Technology Award was WiPay; a digital payment platform that is empowering Caribbean businesses and individuals through cashless transfers. With its recent expansion to the largest English-speaking Island in the Caribbean, Wipay now operates in three territories – Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia and Jamaica.

Galt noted that access to ICT is key to economic and social development, which is why TSTT continues to invest heavily in technology and is committed to channeling its resources toward developing local tech entrepreneurs and innovators. The general manager stated that the company’s partnership with the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce for the bmobile Business Technology Award is one of many initiatives geared towards elevating the technology landscape in TT. He highlighted that a key element of the 2019 bmobile Connect Technology Conference and Innovation Week, was a Code Challenge competition which saw a promising startup tech company win entry into bmobile’s business accelerator programme to help commercialize their idea.

In addition to the title, the winner of the prestigious bmobile Business Technology Award will walk away with a bmobile business solutions package valued at $10,000. The package will consist of customized services specifically designed to support the further advancement of the company receiving the award.

The Champions of Business Awards is one of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce's signature events which highlights the contributions of some of Trinidad and Tobago's finest business minds, recognising their performance and excellence within the local business community. Nominations for the Business Technology Award can be made up to midnight on September 6 on the TT Chamber’s website. The TT Chamber emphasises that anyone can nominate or be nominated for these awards and neither nominees nor nominators have to be members of the TT Chamber. Further information about the award and the nomination form can be obtained from the TT Chamber's website at https://chamber.org.tt/business-technology-award-nomination-form