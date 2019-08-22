Angostura, CPL sign 3-year partnership

Angostura Ltd acting CEO, Ian Forbes, shakes hands with Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament, head of branding and hospitality, Natalie Black-O'Connor at a press conference to launch the partnership between Angostura and CPL at House of Angostura, Eastern Main Road, Laventille. Looking on are executive manager corporate services Rahim Mohammed, second from right, and executive manager regional sales Alejandro Santiago. PHOTO BY ANGELO M. MARCELLE

ANGOSTURA Lemon Lime and Bitters and the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament signed a three-year partnership at the House of Angostura, Eastern Main Road, Laventille, yesterday.

The partnership between Angostura and the CPL will run from 2019-2021. The value of the agreement was not disclosed during the media briefing.

Discussing the partnership, acting CEO of Angostura Ian Forbes said, "Angostura Limited is delighted to partner with CPL in the capacity of official refreshment partner of the 2019 instalment of the tournament. We intend to bring fun, excitement and thirst quenching refreshment to cricket fans throughout the region and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association with the tournament."

Natalie Black-O'Connor, head of branding and hospitality at the Hero CPL, is excited that two powerful brands are joining forces.

"As a name that resonates around the world Angostura and their Lemon, Lime and Bitters are a perfect example of Caribbean excellence. We certainly like to think that this is also true of the Hero CPL," Black-O'Connor said.

She said sponsors help the tournament grow.

"Last year was the most successful CPL both on and off the field with fantastic TV audiences, big crowds at the venues and great return on investment for our wonderful sponsors," Black-O'Connor said. "The tournament grows year upon year and a lot of that is to do with partners such as Angostura who are innovative, forward thinking and happy to work with us to promote both of our products both regionally and across the world. We are delighted to have them on board for 2019 and even though it will be a tough task we are planning on making this year's CPL even better than 2018."

Rahim Mohammed, executive manager corporate services at Angostura, said part of the arrangement between CPL and Angostura will involve a children's camp where top CPL players will be included.

"Everything we do we take our community in mind, so through CPL we will be running a cricket camp for kids in the community with some top class cricketers and names joining us within the first week of September," Mohammed said.

"It is going to be a big camp all sponsored by Angostura and Angostura Lemon Lime and Bitters. This is something that we all are looking forward to accomplishing and doing and we welcome everyone. We welcome the partnership and we are happy that this has been forged in this year in commemoration of our 195th anniversary."

Executive manager regional sales at Angostura Alejandro Santiago also spoke at the media launch.

This year's tournament will take place from September 4-October 12.