UTT must evolve to keep up with challenges

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

The University of TT must seek to address the gaps in national development through its programme offerings and impactful research.

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony for UTT’s second annual research symposium at the university’s O’Meara, Arima, campus yesterday, the Prime Minister said this should be done through the provision of graduates who were ready for the job market, and who will be contributors to the body of existing knowledge. Rowley said to the degree that current challenges keep evolving, institutions, like UTT, must also evolve to assist in providing practical solutions to these problems, and therefore, the symposium was not only relevant, but timely.

Rowley said he saw the symposium as a step in the right direction for UTT as it will greatly assist in formalising the university’s role and impactful presence within the local, regional and international context.

He said according to Pillar 5, the Tertiary Education Enrolment Rate of the Global Competitiveness Index 2017 – 2018, TT was ranked 35 out of 134 in 2018.

“This is certainly a laudable achievement and is a measurable indicator of the Government’s thrust to create a highly-educated citizenry, as TT seeks to establish itself as a major regional centre for innovation. In so doing, we shall continue to increase our level of competitiveness on the global market.” Rowley said in today’s global village, a country’s prosperity depended on its social capital, its people’s ability to generate new ideas and convert knowledge into their socio-economic benefits. This, he said, can only be achieved by fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and a relationship between the public sector, the private sector, civil society and academia.

Consequently, this will result in decreasing the university’s dependence on the national treasury while promoting self-sustainability. “Although we are living in seemingly perilous times, worldwide, do not be daunted. As today’s researchers and possibly tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, you are expected to rise to these challenges, which not only require creativity and ingenuity, but also focused application. I expect you to seek out other avenues to commercialise your research as this can be both a source of academic excellence, revenue generation, and giving this country a competitive advantage in the 21st century.”