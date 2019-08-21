URP provides back-to-school supplies

Office assistant Maria Roberts, left, collects a back-to-school package for the women's programme section at the URP head office, Shaw Park.

Eighty children will benefit from back-to-school supplies courtesy the management of the Division of Infrastructure Quarries and Environment (DIQE) and the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) staff.

The members of the URP women’s and environment programme will not have to fork out money for school books and stationery as DIQE and URP have decided to "take care of their own" for this school term.

The children will receive stationery packages filled with rulers, paints, crayons and more . Additionally, pre-schoolers can look forward to a "learn to read" Lady Bird story book. Overall, it is the first book drive initiative under the restructured programme, as management seeks to enhance the quality of life for participants and their families.

The items sourced from Nelson’s Book Store are valued at $11,000. Donations were given directly to the book store by the public.