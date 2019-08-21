TT finish 3rd at Carifta Triathlon

TT athletes display their awards at the 2019 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships in Jamaica.

KAREEM Mason and Troy Llanos won gold medals on day two to help TT finish third, at the 2019 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships, at Runaway Bay in Jamaica, on Sunday.

The weather affected the championships,on Sunday, as lightning caused some events to be shortened or cancelled. TT earned enough points to finish third behind champions Guadeloupe and second placed Barbados.

Llanos followed up his gold medal in the boys 16-19 aquathlon with gold in the boys 16-19 triathlon. Llanos grabbed eight points for his team after winning in a time of 35 minutes and 19 seconds (35:19), just ahead of Giannon Eights of Aruba (35:27). TT’s Jean Marc Granderson ended fourth in 36:14 and his team-mate Liam Trepte ended sixth in 37:05. Logan Raymond also represented TT in the category, finishing 15th among the 21 competitors in 41:51.

Mason won the open triathlon, followed by his countryman Chad Hosein who placed second. Details of the open triathlon were not available.

In the girls 16-19 triathlon, TT had three people represented among the seven athletes including Kristin Scott (third), Rachel Grosberg (fourth) and Kirsten St Omer (seventh).

Scott took bronze in 42:23 and earned three points, Grosberg was ten seconds behind and copped fourth position (two points) in 42:33 and St Omer completed the race in 45:31. In the tournament the top five finishers earned points for their teams.

In the girls 11-12 aquathlon, Janea Allum Price finished seventh in the field of 13 in 13:09. Rebecca Lezama, Makaira Wallace, Kaya Rankine Beadle and Imani Bishop represented TT in the girls 13-15 aquathlon that included 27 participants.

Lezama ended 11th in 22:43, Wallace was 15th in 23:29, Beadle came 19th in 24:39 and Bishop was 23rd in 26:49. In the boys 11-12 aquathlon, TT had five athletes competing. Dante Pichery was the best athlete for TT in the category, completing the course in 11:46 to finish tenth among the field of 24. Tristan Scott came 11th in 11:48, Harland Samuel ended 14th in 12:12, Ross Wortman was 18th in 12:36 and Raymond Micai Dayal ended 19th also in 12:36.

In the boys 13-15 aquathlon featuring 26 athletes, James Castagne-Hay grabbed two points for his country when he ended fourth in 19:45. Matthew Wortman (20:25), Rowan King (20:57) and Peter Trepte (21:08) finished tenth, 11th and 12th respectively.