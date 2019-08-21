Roofs blown off Pensioners, teenagers affected by storm in Rousillac

TEN members of a Rousillac family are appealing for help as the roof of their homes were blown off during a storm on Tuesday evening.

Pensioner Rodelph Phillanders, 86, and his wife Delores Gumbs, 75, were in their home at Rumstill Avenue, Rousillac, on the outskirts of La Brea, yesterday afternoon when, according to Phillanders, “A high wind pass and blow off my roof.”

The man and his wife had nowhere to run for cover as the rain beat down on them, their bed, furniture and appliances. Three of their children and grandchildren also live there.

A small structure built next door by another grandson, Tyrek Aberdeen, was also damaged.

Phillanders, who worked at the former Siparia county council until he retired, said he needed help.

“My wife and I are pensioners. We cannot afford to rebuild this roof. I am a sickly man, I suffer with ‘sugar’ (diabetes) so I need help.”

He said one of his daughters also operate a parlour from their home and that too was destroyed.

Aberdeen, 19, a construction worker, told Newsday he has been managing on his own for some time.

“I build up a small house next to my grandparents and accumulated some stuff, but all that gone.

“I was at work when I got a phone call, and when I came home I just saw my walls fall down and everything exposed and soaked.

“I don’t really have the means to rebuild right now and I would be glad if I could get some help.”

In spite of his dilemma, Aberdeen was upbeat when asked about where he will spend the night.

“I will sleep, doh worry. The councillor and other people come and helping to put up a tarpaulin over my grand parents’ roof, so I could sleep there.”

Siparia Regional Corporation chairman Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh said five roofs were blown off in the Rousillac area. He identified the other affected homeowners as Davanand Deorajsingh, Judith Martin and Mark Thomas.

“Just after 4 pm, there was a strange weather pattern, consisting of heavy showers, gusty winds, winds so strong they blew off five roofs, and I am continuing to receive reports of damage to about five others.

"The disaster management unit has been activated, the councillor Chanardaye Ramadharsingh is on the ground along with community volunteers, CEPEP is trying to assist.”

Ramadharsingh said efforts are being made to access the National Commission for Self Help and the Ministry of Social Development to help those affected.

Only last week, more than 40 roofs in Penal/Debe and the Siparia Regional Corporations were blow off by another storm.