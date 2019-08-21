Priest’s stolen car found in Diego

A Nissan Wingroad car that was reported stolen from a Catholic priest on Saturday night was found yesterday afternoon.

Western Division CID on patrol discovered it in Sea View Trace, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

Police said the car matched the description of the one stolen from Fr Urban Hudlin and when they checked the licence plate and chassis number with the command centre, they confirmed the car was the stolen one.

The documents and laptop Hudlin had left in the car at the time of the theft were also found inside.

Hudlin reported the car stolen at around 8.30 pm after he visited a parishioner's house in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin.

When he came back out he saw his car was gone.