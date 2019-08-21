More rain tomorrow

File photo: A young woman wearing a pair of boots walks along the flooded South Quay, Port of Spain, following heavy mid day rain in September 2018.

More heavy rain is expected tomorrow afternoon, much the same as today, according to the Meteorological Office.

Localised weather, caused by early-morning heat combined with the wind, caused the heavy showers experienced just after noon today.

After less than two hours' rain in Port of Spain, South Quay was one with the sea, as the roads were completely under water. It backed all the way up to Independence Square and down to the Waterfront.

People are advised to keep their umbrellas handy tomorrow.