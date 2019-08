Man shot in St James

A St James man is now at hospital with gunshot wounds after being attacked at his home.

Police said at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, the victim, 35-year-old Marcus Mose of Dundonald Hill, St James, was leaving his house when gunshots were heard. Relatives saw him running inside. He had been shot in the left forearm and left thigh.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated and is in a stable condition.