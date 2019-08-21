Man pleads guilty to Tunapuna stabbing

A 20-year-old San Juan man who was arrested in relation to the stabbing of a doubles vendor at the Tunapuna market on Sunday pleaded guilty before a Tunapuna magistrate on Wednesday morning.

Police said Vickanand Ramjit was held hours after he allegedly stabbed Cunupia doubles vendor Imran Khalid, 25, at the market.

Police said Ramjit stabbed Khalid over a relationship he had with Ramjit's ex-girlfriend.

Ramjit, was charged with malicious wounding by PC Noriega of the Tunapuna CID.

He is expected to return to court on Thursday.