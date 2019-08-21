Man dies in fiery Cumuto crash

Photo from social media

A man has just met a fiery death in Cumuto after crashing into a van less than an hour ago.

But police believe the incident was linked to an armed robbery which left another man hospitalised moments before the accident.

Police sources said at about 8.30 am a man was robbed of his Nissan Tiida and stabbed while on Antigua Road, Cumuto.

While the bandit was making his escape police believe he lost control of the car and crashed into a blue pickup.

The car caught ablaze killing the occupant.

Police sources confirmed that a man was killed in the crash but said they are yet to confirm whether it was the same man who stabbed and robbed the other. Police said they would still need to confirm the accident victim's identity with the help of the stabbing victim.

More on this as it becomes available.