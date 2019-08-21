Heritage appoints interim team; Wiley on medical leave

Heritage CEO Mike Wiley (Photo courtesy LinkedIn)

Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd has appointed an executive leadership team (ELT) to manage the company while CEO Mike Wiley recovers from medical treatment in the US. Wiley was away for the last two months on medical leave. In a release today, The Heritage Petroleum Board of Directors said it has appointed an Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

This team will provide additional managerial support for Wiley, who will continue to direct operations remotely.

It will report to the board, and its meeting will also be open to the board. The members are Derek Lall, land leader; Kerry Rampersad, mid-stream leader; Lisa Ali, head of Implementation; Nigel Campbell, CFO; and Richard Burgess, offshore central leader.

This team will be responsible for continuing with the implementation of the Company’s strategic

plan. The new reporting structure will remain in place until Wylie returns, the company said, although it did not specify when that might be.