Granny granted bail, granddaughter remanded for assault rifle

AK47 Source: Flickr

A 64-year-old employee of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation was granted bail with surety when she and her granddaughter appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate this morning.

They were charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition, after an AK 47 rifle and 68 rounds of ammunition were found at the woman's Sun Valley, Santa Cruz, home on Sunday afternoon.

Judith Dyer, along with 20-year-old Shania Seeles, appeared before magistrate Aleah Mohammed in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Third Court to face the charges.

Attorney Donnette Julien, who represented both Dyer and Seeles, asked for bail for both women, saying they had no previous convictions. She also said Dyer was a diabetic, took heart medication and suffered fromglaucoma.

While the police prosecutor did not object to bail for Dyer, he did object to bail for her granddaughter, citing the strength of the evidence, the quantity of ammunition found and the prevalence of the offence.

He also said the weapon and ammunition were allegedly found in the wardrobe in Seeles' bedroom wrapped in a bedsheet.

Dyer was granted bail with surety in the sum of $100,000. Seeles was denied bail and remanded into custody.

Mohammed instructed that the weapon and ammunition should be sent to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU), in Cumuto for analysis and then to the Police Armoury.

Both women are expected to reappear in court on September 17.