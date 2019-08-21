Diego man shot dead trying to escape gunmen

Police are investigating the murder of a Diego Martin man who was shot in La Puerta on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Alexander Sutherland, 30, known as "Daddy Red," was at Broome Street at around 6 pm when men shot at him. Sutherland ran into an abandoned lot and tried to jump over a wall but got stuck.

The gunmen caught up with him and shot him several times before escaping. When police arrived they found Sutherland still hanging upside down from the wall with his pants around his ankles.

Investigators said Sutherland was a known firearms offender and believe his death was gang-related.