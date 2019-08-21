CPL fans to win trip to Barbados

Trinbago Knight Riders fans show their excitement during the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament, at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) have teamed up to give lucky cricket fans the prize of a lifetime.

Not only will they win a dream trip to the beautiful island of Barbados, the winners will also get to watch a CPL match at the iconic and world famous Kensington Oval.

The prize will include two return flights to Barbados, a seven night bed and breakfast stay at one of the island’s fantastic hotels and the chance to meet one of the greatest cricketers who has ever played the game.

To win people need to like the Hero CPL Facebook page and look out for the post you need to comment on with an answer to a cricket trivia question.

Interested persons can visit www.cplt20.com for more details.

Damien O'Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL, said, “Barbados is one of the most wonderful places to visit in the world, and the Kensington Oval is simply dripping with cricketing history. We cannot wait to welcome the winner of this once in a lifetime prize to the Biggest Party in Sport and we are certain that this is an experience they will never forget."

William ‘Billy’ Griffith, CEO of the BTMI, said, “We are always proud to partner with CPL to showcase our culture of cricket, and of course our wonderful destination. What visitors love about Barbados is that they can come for a lovely game of cricket, and stay to explore the fun and adventure the island has to offer.”

This competiton is open to residents of United Kingdom, TT, Jamaica, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, USA, Canada, Bermuda, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda.