Commissioner: This is my prison Umar upset over prisoners’ move

Minister of National Security the Honourable Stuart R. Young M.P. (right) congratulates Mr. Gerard Wilson (left) on his appointment as Commissioner of Prisons. Photo courtesy Ministry of National Security.

PRISONS COMMISSIONER Gerard Wilson has defended the decision to move three inmates, saying the prisons are under his control and he can move who he wants when he wants.

In a telephone interview with Newsday on Tuesday, Wilson, who was retroactively confirmed in his position on Tuesday, said he acted based on information.

“I can move any prisoner from anywhere and put him anywhere based on information pertaining to security. The Commissioner of Prisons will co-operate with the Ministry of National Security and do whatever is necessary to prevent any untoward situations in the prisons.”

Wilson was responding to a media release by Umar Abdullah, head of Waajihatul Islaamiyyah (The Islamic Front). In Abdullah’s media release, he said the The Islamic Front is very concerned and baffled by the decision to move the inmates, said to be Muslims, to a building which he claimed is condemned and deemed unfit.

“The Islamic Front is asking which one of the three Commissioners of Prisons is, in fact, running the prison; Gerald Wilson, Dane Clarke or Dennis Pulchan? Can any of the three answer why these inmates were moved from Golden Grove Prison to Building 13 which, according to prison officials, is a solitary confined area at the Maximum Security Prison? Can anyone of the three commissioners explain why these three inmates are being caged like dogs? Given the fact they are remanded; innocent until proven guilty?”

Wilson said of Abdullah’s claims: “It is quite unfortunate. To me it borders on intimidating the Commissioner of Prisons and the executive. It is filled with untruth and does not augur well for a good relationship between himself and with this executive.”

He added, there are a lot of Muslims in the prisons and only two were placed there. Wilson said had he moved all or most of the Muslim inmates, Abdullah’s claim may have had some credibility. He dismissed it as mischief.

“For him to make the statements, all he is doing is tarnishing the good relationship between the executive and the Muslim community. The building was just refurbished and is one of the more comfortable sections of the prison. When these persons cannot get their way, they send messages to the Muslim community creating mischief and turn it into a religious issue. We have other Muslims in the prisons and I do all that I could to facilitate them.”

Abdullah said he has contacted an attorney who will represent the men to challenge the move.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith also defended the move saying he asked Wilson to do so based on intelligence. Griffith, in a media release on Tuesday, said he was curious as to why an external agency is so concerned with where prisoners are moved to or housed.

“Building 13 is one of the most modern facilities in the prison system so, contrary to negative utterances, the three prisoners will be well taken care of. On a separate note, the Commissioner of Police wishes to remind the public that dozens of violent criminal acts outside the prison have been issued from behind prison walls. The Police and Prison Services will do all that is required to eliminate communication between prisoners bent on targeting persons from their cell blocks, and members of the public that are desirous of carrying out these wishes.”

Last week, Wilson advised his officers to be extra vigilant after threats began circulating on WhatsApp of a plot to kill any two prison officers.