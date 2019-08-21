Chemical leak at Nestle

ORDERLIES at Nestle Caribbean had to contain an “interaction between spilt chemicals” which occurred twice between Tuesday and yesterday

In a conversation with the corporate communications office, Newsday was told the reaction caused fumes to emanate from a containment area on the compound on Tuesday.

Orderlies discovered the reaction, contained the spill, and disposed of the chemicals in the proper manner.

Another reaction between the chemicals occurred yesterday morning and orderlies once again contained it.

Communications officer Denise D’Abadie assured that an investigation has been launched to discover whether all safety protocols were followed. She said the situation has been contained and operations at Nestle Caribbean are continuing as normal.