Attorney: Marlene’s husband could be released Wednesday

Micahel Carew

MICHAEL Carew, husband of fired public administration minister Marlene McDonald, could be released on bail on Wednesday, said his attorney Owen Hinds Jr.

Carew was charged, along with McDonald and Victor McEachrane, with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group.

Last week Monday McDonald's four co-accused appeared before Chief Mag­is­trate Maria Bus­by Ear­le-Cad­dle in the Port of Spain Mag­is­trates' Court. McDonald was absent, as she had been taken to the St Clair Medical Centre after complaining of feeling unwell.

Carew was granted $500,000 bail and McEachrane $400,000 bail.

A third man, Edgar Zephyrine, former chairman of the National Commission for Self Help Ltd, was granted $1 million bail and accessed bail last Wednesday.

A fourth man, Wayne Anthony, was granted bail of $100,000.

McDonald secured her $2 million bail last Thursday and was discharged from the medical centre, telling the media she would be vindicated.

Newsday had previously reported that McEachrane had remained incarcerated but in fact he was released last week Monday. His attorney, Kenya Murray, said his wife signed as surety and his client therefore encountered no difficulties.

Anthony and Carew have not yet been released on bail and have spent more than a week behind bars. Asked why his client had not yet been released, Hinds told Newsday the justice of the peace was still making checks and it was a procedural issue.

"He should be released between today (Tuesday) or tomorrow (today)."

Hinds is representing Carew and McDonald with Pamela Elder, SC.

McDonald, who is the Port of Spain South MP, was removed as a PNM deputy political leader by the Prime Minister after she was charged.

She faces seven charges: two for conspiracy to defraud, four for alleged misbehaviour in public office and one for money laundering.

Senator Allyson West was appointed Public Administration Minister last week.

The case was adjourned to September 9.