Angostura/CPL sign 3-year partnership

Angostura Limited Acting CEO, Ian Forbes, shake hands with HERO CPL T20, Head of Branding & Hospitality, Natalie Black at the press conference to launch the partnership, at Angostura Building, EMR, Laventille. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

ANGOSTURA Lemon Lime and Bitters and the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament signed a three-year partnership at the House of Angostura, Eastern Main Road, Laventille, Wednesday morning.

The partnership between Angostura and the CPL will run from 2019-2021. Discussing the agreement, acting CEO of Angostura Ian Forbes said, "Angostura Ltd is delighted to partner with CPL in the capacity of official refreshment partner of the 2019 instalment of the tournament. We intend to bring fun, excitement and thirst quenching refreshment to cricket fans throughout the region and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association with the tournament."

Natalie Black-O'Connor, head of branding and hospitality at the Hero CPL, is excited that two powerful brands are joining forces.

"As a name that resonates around the world Angostura and their Lemon, Lime and Bitters are a perfect example of Caribbean excellence. We certainly like to think that this is also true of the Hero CPL," Black-O'Connor said.

She said sponsors help the tournament grow.

"Last year was the most successful CPL both on and off the field with fantastic TV audiences, big crowds at the venues and great return on investment for our wonderful sponsors.

"The tournament grows year upon year and a lot of that is to do with partners such as Angostura who are innovative, forward-thinking and happy to work with us to promote both of our products both regionally and across the world. We are delighted to have them on board for 2019, and even though it will be a tough task, we are planning on making this year's CPL even better than 2018."

This year's tournament bowls off on September 4.