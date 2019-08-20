WPC threatened after witnessing murder

Members of the Homicide Bureau Region II are investigating reports that threats were made against a WPC who witnessed a murder last year.

Investigators said the 37-year-old woman was at her Arouca home last night when she got a call from someone she knew, who told her, "Your life is at risk and gunmen can enter your house at any given time."

The person also told her a woman was in contact with a "dangerous person" and was responsible for organising the impending attack.

The policewoman made a report to the Piarco Police Station at around 7 pm and was escorted to the Arouca Police Station before being sent to the Homicide Bureau Region II office, where she was interviewed.