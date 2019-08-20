Wilson promoted to Commissioner of Prisons

Minister of National Security the Honourable Stuart R. Young M.P. (right) congratulates Mr. Gerard Wilson (left) on his appointment as Commissioner of Prisons. Photo courtesy Ministry of National Security.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson yesterday received the instrument of appointment for his post. The brief ceremony was held at the Ministry of National Security’s head office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Wilson was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons by the Public Service Commission with effect from November 24, 2017.

He has over 35 years of distinguished service in the Prisons Service.

In his congratulatory remarks, Young commended Wilson for the on-going work of the Prisons Service in executing its mandate to hold and treat offenders. This, especially through the continued administration of cognitive, technical and vocational rehabilitative programmes, aimed at equipping offenders for reintegration into society.

Young also took the opportunity to assure the new Commissioner that the safety and security of prison officers remained a top priority for the ministry.