TT secure sixth consecutive Goodwill crown

TT secured their sixth consecutive overall title, as the 25th Annual Goodwill Swim Meet took place in Paramaribo, Suriname during the weekend.

The TT swimmers returned home with a haul of 132 medals – 61 gold, 38 silver and 33 bronze.

And TT also topped the points standings with 1470, with Jamaica a distant second with 986.5.

Barbados, St Lucia, Guyana, Bahamas, Grenada and hosts Suriname were the other participants in the three-day event.

Selected Results –

Boys 9-10 50-metre breaststroke: 1. Anpherne Bernard 38.01 seconds; 2. Christiano Rivas 39.40.

Girls 8-and-under 50m breaststroke: 2. Asia Marie Pouchet 46.72.

Boys 8-and-under 50m breaststroke: 2. Kyle Leera 45.63.

Boys 15-17 100m freestyle: 3. Elijah LaCaille 56.95.

Girls 15-17 100m freestyle: 1. Sierra Robinson 1:03.74.

Boys 9-10 100m freestyle: 1. Christiano Rivas 1:05.22; 2. Darren Belfon 1:06.51; 3. Liam Carrington 1:06.52.

Girls 9-10 100m freestyle: 1. Keryn Burke 1:05.00; 3. Khayla Gouveia 1:11.16.

Girls 8-and-under 100m freestyle: 1. Asia Marie Pouchet 1:15.95; 2.Harmoni Nelson 1:16.84; 3.Katlyn Richards 1:19.76.