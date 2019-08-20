Top seeds advance in J5 Tacarigua

THE TOP seeds, in both boys and girls singles categories, advanced to the respective second rounds at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour J5 Tacarigua, which continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Paul Colin (France), Christian Kuehne (Switzerland), Maxime Mareschal-Hay (Canada) and Donte Armbrister (Bahamas) all had comfortable straight-set victories in the boys first round.

Colin, the number one seed, brushed aside TT’s Nicholas Ready 6-1, 6-0 while second-ranked Kuehne hammered TT’s Luca Shamsi 6-0, 6-1.

Mareschal-Hay, the third seed, took care of TT’s Liam Sheppard 6-2, 6-1 and Armbrister, ranked number four, whipped United States’ Farzan Amiri 6-2, 6-4.

The top two seeds in the girls singles, Sydney Clarke of the Bahamas and Hannah Chambers of Barbados, both had byes into the second round.

Third seed Audrey Moutama of France and Cadence Brace of Canada had similar 6-0, 6-0 victories over TT’s Kimberly Sabga and Maria Honore respectively.

Action continues today from 9 am.

Other Scores –

Boys Singles – Freddie Ridout (Great Britain) bt Ethan Wong (TT) 6-2, 6-2; Chukwudumebi Smarty (US) bt Dunstan Leslie (TT) 6-1, 6-0; Adam Duan (US) bt James MacKenzie (Barbados) 6-2, 6-2; Noah Eisenberg (US) bt Ebolum Nwokolo (TT) 6-1, 6-1; Grant Lumkong (US) bt Sebastian Sylvester (TT) 6-1, 6-0; Curt Seifert (Barbados) bt Sebastien Byng (TT) 6-3, 6-2; Kaipo Marshall (Barbados) bt Onyedikachukwu Smarty (US) 6-1, 6-3; Farhan Amiri (US) bt Kyle Griffith 6-1, 6-4; Jonathan La Forest (US) bt Alexandru Bucurescu (Romania) 6-4, 6-2; Stephen Slocombe (Barbados) bt Nathan Valdez (TT) 6-1, 6-3; Aidan Kim (US) bt Mathis Tremblay (Canada) 7-5, 6-1; Oscar Lacides (Guadeloupe) bt Alex Marino 6-1, 6-4.

Girls Singles – Sifa Butcher (US) bt Ella Carrington (TT) 6-1, 6-0; Charlotte Ready (TT) bt Sanaa Hewitt (Barbados) 7-6(1), 1-0 retired; Shauna Valentine (TT) bt Kianna King (Antigua) 7-5, 6-2; Chloe Weekes (Barbados) bt Adalia Badroe (TT) 6-0, 6-1; Gabrielle Leslie (Barbados) bt Kryshelle Cudjoe (TT) 6-0, 6-0; Isabel Abraham (TT) bt Selene Kentish (Antigua) 7-6(6), 6-2; Morgan McCarthy (US) bt Victoria Koylass (TT) 6-0, 6-1; Paulina Alvarez (Mexico) bt Aralia Blackman (TT) 6-0, 6-0; Cherysh Henry (US) bt Jade Ali (TT) 6-1, 6-0; Osenyonye Nwokolo (TT) bt Anastasia White (St Vincent) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Tangia Riley-Codrington (Barbados) bt Aalisha Alexis (TT) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Jade Marie (France) bt Keesa Lee Young (TT) 6-1, 6-0.