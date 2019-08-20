SORT continues search for kidnapped Arouca girl, 10

Members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) are working alongside members of the Northern Division and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) to find Chandra Rampersad, who was kidnapped from her home at Five Rivers, Arouca,on Saturday night by five men.

Police said they were investigating various leads and confirmed several houses in and out of Arouca were searched yesterday.

Rampersad, ten, was reportedly taken from her home and driven away in a blue and silver car.

Rampersad reportedly contacted a relative by WhatsApp hours later and told her what had happened. The relative in turn contacted the Arouca police. The AKU is continuing investigations.