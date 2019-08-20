Pan ‘super concert’ on Saturday

Desperadoes.

Pan Sweet Pan…The Solidarity Concert takes place on August 24, at Starlift House of Music, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo, Port of Spain.

Showtime is 6 pm and gates will open at 5.

The pan experience, Pan Trinbago explains, is in response to the clarion call by the public to see pan in a more meaningful way during Carifesta.

On the playbill are 14 of TT’s top-notch steel orchestras, which have rallied to Pan Trinbago’s call to showcase the national instrument on one stage during Carifesta XIV. Participating bands will all be performing free of charge while pledging their mutual support, but patrons will be asked to make a small contribution on entry.

Among the steel orchestras rallying to the cause are seven national Panorama winners: Desperadoes, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Republic Bank Exodus, MHTL Starlift, Nutrien Silver Stars, Katzenjammers and Golden Hands.

Other featured bands are First Citizens Super Novas, St. James Tripolians, Shell Invaders, NGC Couva Joylanders, Brimblers and Sappophonics.

All the bands will include different genres of music in each of their performances.

In addition to pan there will be a fully stocked bar and food, including a Tobago kitchen.

Pan Trinbago is inviting one and all to share, connect and invest as it celebrates TT’s national instrument.